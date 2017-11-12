* × Change Settings

A Tale of Love and Darkness

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Monday 13th November 2017
Directed by:

Natalie Portman

Written by:

Natalie Portman and Amos Oz

Produced by:

Ram Bergman, Hezi Bezalel, Omri Bezalel, Nikos Karamigios, David Mandil and Dominic Rustam

Starring:

Natalie Portman, Gilad Kahana, Amir Tessler, Moni Moshonov, Ohad Knoller and Makram Khoury

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on the international best-seller by Amos Oz, A Tale of Love and Darkness is the story of his youth, set against the backdrop of the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the early years of the State of Israel. The film details the young man's relationship with his mother and his beginnings as a writer, while looking at what happens when the stories we tell, become the stories we live.

Reviews

