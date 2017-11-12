* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 14th November 2017
new Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Fred Riedel

Produced by:

Jerry Fried and Fred Riedel

Starring:

Nels Cline, Jonathan Lethem, Lee Ranaldo, Steve Shelley and Sharon Van Etten

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Filmed during dozens of recording sessions, Hello Hello Hello is a story of the creative process - Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) collaborating with producer Raül Refree, across a year and 3,842 miles with a little help from their friends. Novelist Jonathan Lethem (Motherless Brooklyn, The Fortress of Solitude) plays writer/lyricist/muse to Ranaldo's artist/composer wanderings, across soundscapes created alongside friends and musical guest artists including Nels Cline (Wilco), Sharon Van Etten, Alan Licht, Kid Millions (Oneida), and Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth). Theirs is an unusually intimate and personal process in the creation of Ranaldo's album, Electric Trim (Mute, 2017), a bold, new sound and a lush and striking departure from Ranaldo's signature work. Filmed on location at Echo Canyon West, NJ and Estudios Calamar, Barcelona, May 2015-April 2016

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim.

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim Cast

Nels Cline

Nels Cline headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bill Frisell: A PortraitHello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim

Jonathan Lethem

Jonathan Lethem headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim

Lee Ranaldo

Lee Ranaldo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim

Steve Shelley

Steve Shelley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim

Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hello Hello Hello: Lee Ranaldo, Electric Trim

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:25 12th November 2017