David Berman and his friends, all Holocaust survivors, have only one purpose: to go to America as soon as possible. For this they need money. Close to his aim, David is not only deprived of his savings but also overtaken by his shady past.
13 August 1971
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Bye Bye Germany
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6½" (1.69 m)
Bye Bye Germany
Unknown
Unknown
5' 7¾" (1.72 m)
Bye Bye Germany
Unknown
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Bye Bye Germany
Unknown
Unknown
6' 0½" (1.84 m)
Bye Bye Germany
Unknown
Unknown
6' 3½" (1.92 m)
Bye Bye Germany