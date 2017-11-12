* × Change Settings

Bye Bye Germany Es war einmal in Deutschland...

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 15th November 2017
Directed by:

Sam Garbarski

Written by:

Michel Bergmann and Sam Garbarski

Produced by:

Roshanak Behesht Nedjad, Sébastien Delloye and Jani Thiltges

Starring:

Moritz Bleibtreu, Antje Traue, Tim Seyfi, Mark Ivanir, Anatole Taubman and Hans Löw

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, War

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

David Berman and his friends, all Holocaust survivors, have only one purpose: to go to America as soon as possible. For this they need money. Close to his aim, David is not only deprived of his savings but also overtaken by his shady past.

