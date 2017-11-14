* × Change Settings

1945

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Thursday 16th November 2017
Directed by:

Ferenc Török

Written by:

Gábor T. Szántó, Ferenc Török and Krisztina Esztergályos

Produced by:

Iván Angelusz, Zsuzsanna Bognár, Péter Reich and Ferenc Török

Starring:

Péter Rudolf, Bence Tasnádi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Dóra Sztarenki, Ági Szirtes and József Szarvas

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hungarian

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

12 August 1945, 11 AM. Two mysterious strangers dressed in black appear at the railway station of a Hungarian village. In the shadow of Russian occupation, the people of the village are preparing for the wedding of the son of the clerk, but the bride's former fiance returns from captivity. Within a few hours, everything changes. Secrets, sins, reckoning, love, betrayal, confrontation.

1945 Cast

