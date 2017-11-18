Death by Metal

Movie Synopsis:

Death were an American death metal band founded in 1983 by guitarist and vocalist Chuck Schuldiner. They were one of the most influential groups in heavy metal and a pioneering force in their genre. Their debut album Scream Bloody Gore is widely regarded as the first death metal record, while Schuldiner, the band's driving force, is acknowledged as the originator of extreme metal. Death's burning speed and ferocity was only matched by their leader's unbending determination to bash out the most boundary-crushing interpretation of heavy metal. Presenting exclusive interviews and archive footage, this epic documentary brings the story of Schuldiner and his work and legacy to film for the first time.