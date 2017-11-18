* × Change Settings

Syl Johnson: Any Way the Wind Blows

Unrated

Doc 'N Roll Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 18th November 2017
Directed by:

Robert Hatch-Miller

Produced by:

Puloma Basu and Robert Hatch-Miller

Starring:

Syl Johnson and RZA

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about the greatest soul singer you've ever heard-even if you've never heard of him.

Reviews

Syl Johnson: Any Way the Wind Blows Cast

Syl Johnson

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

RZA

Date of Birth:

5 July 1969

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

