* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Ben-Gurion, Epilogue

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 19th November 2017
new Ben-Gurion, Epilogue poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Ben-Gurion, Epilogue is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Yariv Mozer

Written by:

Yariv Mozer

Produced by:

Juliette Guigon, Nathan Hevrony, Yariv Mozer, Yael Perlov and Patrick Winocour

Starring:

David Ben-Gurion

Genres:

Documentary, History

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A six-hour interview with David Ben-Gurion, one of modern history's greatest leaders, emerges from the obscurity of an archive where it has lain unrecognized for decades. It is 1968, and Ben-Gurion is 82 years old. He lives in the seclusion of his home in the desert, remote from all political discourse, which allows him a perspective on the Zionist enterprise. His introspective soul-searching is the focus of this film, and his reflections provide a surprising vision for today's crucial decisions and for the future of Israel.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Ben-Gurion, Epilogue.

Ben-Gurion, Epilogue Cast

David Ben-Gurion

David Ben-Gurion headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' (1.52 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ben-Gurion, Epilogue

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:06 18th November 2017