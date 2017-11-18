* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sairat

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 19th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
new Sairat poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Sairat is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Nagraj Manjule

Written by:

Nagraj Manjule and Bharat Manjule

Produced by:

Nikhil Sane

Starring:

Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar, Arbaz Shaikh, Tanaji Galgunde, Suresh Vishwakarma and Suraj Pawar

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Marathi

Runtime:

2 hours 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sairat is a love story, as advertised. Aarchi, a rich upper class girl falls for her classmate Parshya, a poor but smart boy from the lower social strata. The magic happens, and they start seeing each other. Secretly at first, but they get bolder with passing time. The problem is that Aarchi is not just from the upper class, her father is a powerful politician, and her brother Prince is following in on his footsteps. The entire affair is a recipe for trouble, and as expected, trouble arrives. With the help of Parshya's friends, Baalya and Salya, they decide to make a run for it, but fate has other plans.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sairat is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sairat.

Sairat Cast

Rinku Rajguru

Rinku Rajguru headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sairat

Akash Thosar

Akash Thosar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sairat

Arbaz Shaikh

Arbaz Shaikh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sairat

Tanaji Galgunde

Tanaji Galgunde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sairat

Suresh Vishwakarma

Suresh Vishwakarma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sairat

Suraj Pawar

Suraj Pawar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sairat

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 18:06 18th November 2017