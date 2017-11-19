* × Change Settings

Sweet Virginia

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 20th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Sweet Virginia
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 20th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 6th December 2017.

Directed by:

Jamie M. Dagg

Written by:

Benjamin China and Paul China

Produced by:

Chris Ferguson, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fernando Loureiro, Marlaina Mah, Gabe Scarpelli and Roberto Vasconcellos

Starring:

Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, Imogen Poots, Rosemarie DeWitt, Jared Abrahamson and Odessa Young

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A former rodeo star, with a small time life, unknowingly starts a rapport with a young man who is responsible for the violence that has suddenly gripped his small town. Every character from his loved ones to his business patrons, plays a part in the unravelling of this community. Our aged hero must face his relationships of past and present to come up against this unpredictable predator.

Reviews

Sweet Virginia Cast

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sweet VirginiaFirst ManShot Caller

Christopher Abbott

Christopher Abbott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sweet Virginia

Imogen Poots

Imogen Poots headshot

Date of Birth:

3 June 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sweet Virginia

Rosemarie DeWitt

Rosemarie DeWitt headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sweet Virginia

Jared Abrahamson

Jared Abrahamson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Keep WatchingSweet Virginia

Odessa Young

Odessa Young headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sweet Virginia

