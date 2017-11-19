* × Change Settings

The Paris Opera L'Opéra

French Film Festival Release Date

Monday 20th November 2017
new The Paris Opera poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jean-Stéphane Bron

Produced by:

Lionel Baier, Philippe Martin, Ursula Meier, Frédéric Mermoud and David Thion

Starring:

Stéphane Lissner and Benjamin Millepied

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A behind-the-scenes look at the Paris Opera, under the direction of Stephane Lissner.

Reviews

The Paris Opera Cast

Stéphane Lissner

Stéphane Lissner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Paris Opera

Benjamin Millepied

Benjamin Millepied headshot

Date of Birth:

15 June 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Paris Opera

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:16 19th November 2017