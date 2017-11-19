* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Arrhythmia Aritmiya

Russian Film Week Release Date

Thursday 23rd November 2017
new Arrhythmia poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Russian Film Week. Show listing.

Directed by:

Boris Khlebnikov

Written by:

Boris Khlebnikov and Natalya Meshchaninova

Produced by:

Eva Blondiau, Ruben Dishdishyan, Natalya Drozd, Aleksi Hyvärinen, Sergey Selyanov and Toni Valla

Starring:

Galina Averyanova, Irina Gorbacheva, Polina Ilyukhina, Vladimir Kapustin, Anna Kotova and Ivan Kudashov

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Oleg is a young gifted paramedic. His wife Katya works at the hospital emergency department. She loves Oleg, but is fed up with him caring more about patients than her. She tells him she wants a divorce. The new head of Oleg's EMA substation is a cold-hearted manager who's got new strict rules to implement. Oleg couldn't care less about the rules - he's got lives to save. His attitude gets him in trouble with the new boss. The crisis at work coincides with the personal life crisis. Caught between emergency calls, alcohol-fueled off-shifts, and search for a meaning in life, Oleg and Katya have to find the binding force that keeps them together.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Arrhythmia.

Arrhythmia Cast

Galina Averyanova

Galina Averyanova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arrhythmia

Irina Gorbacheva

Irina Gorbacheva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arrhythmia

Polina Ilyukhina

Polina Ilyukhina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arrhythmia

Vladimir Kapustin

Vladimir Kapustin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arrhythmia

Anna Kotova

Anna Kotova headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arrhythmia

Ivan Kudashov

Ivan Kudashov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Arrhythmia

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:16 19th November 2017