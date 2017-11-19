* × Change Settings

Gingerella (RockaFela)

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 19th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 20th November 2017.

Directed by:

Alex Reuben

Starring:

Eleanor Sikorski, Professors Chris Frith and Natalie Sebanz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Alex Reuben's (Routes: Dancing To New Orleans) fascinating new essay film explores the meaning of dance and synchronisation, with a narrative thread that weaves together more than thirteen interpretations of the Cinderella story.

It centres on the contemporary story of a dancer, Gingerella, who has lost the will to dance and her quest to recover her ability to move. The world of modern neuroscience is Gingerella's map and her guides are two of its foremost practitioners: Professors Chris Frith and Natalie Sebanz.

In an age when physical proximity to machines can be more common than with people, we journey with Gingerella through landscapes of earth, body and mind, exploring how we dance and what it is to be close to each other.

Gingerella (RockaFela) Cast

