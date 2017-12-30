* × Change Settings

My Life Story

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 17th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
My Life Story poster
Contains strong language, sex references, nudity and drug references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 43 cinemas on Wednesday 17th January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 31st January 2018.

Directed by:

Julien Temple and Owen Lewis

Written by:

Toby Follett and Graham McPherson

Produced by:

Stephen Malit

Starring:

Perry Benson, Suggs, Ashley Gunstock, Dean Mumford and June Trend

Genre:

Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The death of Suggs beloved cat on his fiftieth birthday triggers a personal quest to discover what happened to the father he never knew. Stunned by what he learns Suggs is taken back to his childhood on the tough streets of 1970s Soho, and his first appearance on Top of the Pops at the age of eighteen..based on the stage musical comedy play, or whatever it is, hold on to your seats as Suggs goes on to stumble and plummet through the trap door of failure, then trampoline back up to catch the passing trapeze of show business success.

Reviews

My Life Story Cast

Last update was at 08:32 30th December 2017