My Life Story

Movie Synopsis:

The death of Suggs beloved cat on his fiftieth birthday triggers a personal quest to discover what happened to the father he never knew. Stunned by what he learns Suggs is taken back to his childhood on the tough streets of 1970s Soho, and his first appearance on Top of the Pops at the age of eighteen..based on the stage musical comedy play, or whatever it is, hold on to your seats as Suggs goes on to stumble and plummet through the trap door of failure, then trampoline back up to catch the passing trapeze of show business success.