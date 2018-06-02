* × Change Settings

King Of Hearts Le roi de coeur

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
King Of Hearts poster
Contains moderate bad language and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 8th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 8th July 2018.

Directed by:

Philippe de Broca

Written by:

Daniel Boulanger and Maurice Bessy

Produced by:

Philippe de Broca and Michelle de Broca

Starring:

Pierre Brasseur, Jean-Claude Brialy, Geneviève Bujold, Adolfo Celi, Françoise Christophe and Julien Guiomar

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, War

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

During the latter part of World War I, Private Charles Plumpick is chosen to go into the French town of Marville and disconnect a bomb that the German army has planted. However, Charles is chased by some Germans and finds himself holed up at the local insane asylum, where the inmates are convinced that he is the "King of Hearts." Feeling obligated to help the inmates, Charles attempts to lead them out of town, but they are afraid to leave and frolic about the streets in gay costumes. Will Charles be able to deactivate the bomb in time and save his newfound friends?

Reviews

King Of Hearts Cast

Pierre Brasseur

Pierre Brasseur headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Of Hearts

Jean-Claude Brialy

Jean-Claude Brialy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Of Hearts

Geneviève Bujold

Geneviève Bujold headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Of Hearts

Adolfo Celi

Adolfo Celi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Of Hearts

Françoise Christophe

Françoise Christophe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Of Hearts

Julien Guiomar

Julien Guiomar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

King Of Hearts

