The Old Dark House

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th April 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2018
?
The Old Dark House poster
Contains mild violence, scary scenes and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 3 cinemas on Friday 27th April 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 6th May 2018.

Directed by:

James Whale

Written by:

J.B. Priestley, Benn W. Levy and R.C. Sherriff

Produced by:

Carl Laemmle Jr.

Starring:

Boris Karloff, Melvyn Douglas, Charles Laughton, Lilian Bond, Ernest Thesiger and Eva Moore

Genres:

Comedy, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Seeking shelter from a pounding rainstorm in a remote region of Wales, several travellers are admitted to a gloomy, foreboding mansion belonging to the extremely strange Femm family. Trying to make the best of it, the guests must deal with their sepulchral host, Horace Femm and his obsessive, malevolent sister Rebecca. Things get worse as the brutish manservant Morgan gets drunk, runs amuck and releases the long pent-up brother Saul, a psychotic pyromaniac who gleefully tries to destroy the residence by setting it on fire.

Reviews

The Old Dark House Cast

Boris Karloff

Boris Karloff headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Melvyn Douglas

Melvyn Douglas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Charles Laughton

Charles Laughton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Lilian Bond

Lilian Bond headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Ernest Thesiger

Ernest Thesiger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Eva Moore

Eva Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¾" (1.64 m)

