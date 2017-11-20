* × Change Settings

David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits And One Still-life 2016

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 21st November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits And One Still-life 2016 poster
Contains no material likely to offend or harm. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Phil Grabsky

Starring:

David Hockney, Tim Marlow and Martin Gayford

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Widely considered Britain's most popular artist, David Hockney is a global sensation with exhibitions in London, New York, Paris and beyond, attracting millions of visitors worldwide. Now entering his 9th decade, Hockney shows absolutely no evidence of slowing down or losing his trademark boldness.

Featuring intimate and in-depth interviews with Hockney, this revealing film focuses on two blockbuster exhibitions held in 2012 and 2016 at the Royal Academy of Art in London. Director Phil Grabsky secured privileged access to craft this cinematic celebration of a 21st century master of creativity.

Reviews

David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits And One Still-life 2016 Cast

David Hockney

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tim Marlow

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Martin Gayford

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Last update was at 23:07 20th November 2017