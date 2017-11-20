* × Change Settings

The Book of Birdie

Underwire Film Festival Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017
Directed by:

Elizabeth E. Schuch

Written by:

Elizabeth E. Schuch and Anami Tara Shucart

Produced by:

Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, Andy Thompson and Iakovos Vroutsis

Starring:

Suzan Crowley, Kathryn Browning, Kymberly Mellen, Ilirida Memedovski, Kitty Hall and Holly Stanfield

Genre:

Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Placed in an crumbling convent by her grandmother for her own protection, Birdie begins to experience unusual hallucinations that will spur the imaginative teen onto a spiritual mission.

Is she being called to sainthood or are these visions a sign of something darker within her?

