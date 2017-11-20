* × Change Settings

Bloody Milk Petit paysan

French Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 25th November 2017
Directed by:

Hubert Charuel

Written by:

Hubert Charuel and Claude Le Pape

Produced by:

Stéphanie Bermann and Alexis Dulguerian

Starring:

Swann Arlaud, Sara Giraudeau, Isabelle Candelier, Bouli Lanners, Valentin Lespinasse and Clément Bresson

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Pierre, a thirty-five-year-old dairy farmer, has taken over his parents'farm and devotes twenty-four hours a day to his cows. They are all for him so when an epidemic breaks out, threatening his herd, he gets terribly anxious. Even the assurances of Pascale, his veterinarian sister, that everything is fine, do not soothe his anxieties. And - quite unfortunately - his fears prove founded since one of his animals gets infected. The shock is severe because one cow touched means that his whole herd will be slaughtered. But Pierre is not going to let that happen.

