Bloody Milk

Movie Synopsis:

Pierre, a thirty-five-year-old dairy farmer, has taken over his parents'farm and devotes twenty-four hours a day to his cows. They are all for him so when an epidemic breaks out, threatening his herd, he gets terribly anxious. Even the assurances of Pascale, his veterinarian sister, that everything is fine, do not soothe his anxieties. And - quite unfortunately - his fears prove founded since one of his animals gets infected. The shock is severe because one cow touched means that his whole herd will be slaughtered. But Pierre is not going to let that happen.