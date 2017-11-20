* × Change Settings

The Stuff of Dreams La stoffa dei sogni

Italian Film Festival Cardiff Release Date

Saturday 25th November 2017
new The Stuff of Dreams poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Gianfranco Cabiddu

Written by:

Gianfranco Cabiddu, Ugo Chiti and Salvatore De Mola

Produced by:

Isabella Cocuzza and Arturo Paglia

Starring:

Alba Gaïa Bellugi, Renato Carpentieri, Jacopo Cullin, Luca De Filippo, Francesco Di Leva and Ennio Fantastichini

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Italian

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Members of the Camorra on the run and actors seeking for authority meet after a shipwreck on an island-prison. The theatre turns into a free zone where everyone may not be able to recover their social role but for sure their humanity. Somebody can even get love back. Shakespeare and Eduardo De Filippo blend together in a picaresque comedy full of coup de théâtre.

The Stuff of Dreams Cast

