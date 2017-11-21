* × Change Settings

Ewa

UK International Jewish Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 26th November 2017
Directed by:

Haim Tabakman

Written by:

Amit Ron and Haim Tabakman

Produced by:

Ronen Ben Tal, Leon Edery, Moshe Edery, Kristina Larsen, Ewa Puszczynska, David Silber and Hanneke Van der Tas

Starring:

Yarden Bar-Kochba, Efrat Ben-Zur, Gil Frank, Aryeh Hasfari, Noa Koler, Avi Kushnir and Gaia Shalita Katz

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yoel and Eva have been married for decades. Eva, a Holocaust survivor, suffers from heart disease. As her health deteriorates, Yoel devotes himself to caring for her. While putting order in his papers, he finds a bank note informing him of a lien on a property he owns, which he never knew about. The bank directs him to Eva, whose signature appears on all the property's documents. Aware of Eva's private nature, Yoel investigation of the matter will change their life forever.

