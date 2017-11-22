* × Change Settings

Kardesim Benim 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
Current Status:complete

In 3 cinemas on Friday 24th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 30th November 2017.

Directed by:

Mert Baykal

Written by:

Zafer Külünk

Starring:

Murat Boz, Burak Özçivit, Pinar Deniz, Nurcan Sirin and Mustafa Dok

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Turkish

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Kardesim Benim 2 Cast

Murat Boz

Burak Özçivit

Pinar Deniz

Nurcan Sirin

Mustafa Dok

Last update was at 08:25 22nd November 2017