Alter Ego

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
Contains strong sex, references to sexual violence and child abuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 4 cinemas on Friday 24th November 2017. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 26th November 2017.

Directed by:

Moses Inwang

Written by:

Moses Inwang

Produced by:

Moses Inwang

Starring:

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Wale Ojo and Tina Mba

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A woman torn between tackling offenders and being an offender.

Alter Ego Cast

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alter Ego

Wale Ojo

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

White Colour BlackAlter Ego

Tina Mba

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alter Ego

Last update was at 07:56 23rd November 2017