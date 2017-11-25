* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

In My Mind

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 25th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new In My Mind poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Chris Rodley

Written by:

Chris Rodley

Produced by:

Tim Beddows, Joseph D'Morais and Chris Rodley

Starring:

Chris Rodley, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McGoohan, Lew Grade, David Tomblin and Jack Shampan

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 18 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In My Mind is a feature documentary made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'The Prisoner' written and directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Chris Rodley. The film recounts one of Chris' early filmmaking experiences: an attempt to interview Patrick McGoohan - something McGoohan had resisted previously - about his enigmatic series for a Channel 4 commissioned documentary. A documentary that didn't quite go to plan. In a series of frank interviews conducted by Chris, most of which ultimately remained unused in the 1983 documentary 'Six Into One-The Prisoner File', McGoohan slowly reveals his innermost thoughts about his concept. Featuring new interviews with his daughter Catherine McGoohan, who offers insightful and informed views on her father's inner emotional and psychological state of mind and featuring never-before-seen archive footage, this is the definitive story of 'The Prisoner' as told by its creator.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when In My Mind is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on In My Mind.

In My Mind Cast

Chris Rodley

Chris Rodley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In My Mind

Patrick McGoohan

Patrick McGoohan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In My Mind

Catherine McGoohan

Catherine McGoohan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In My Mind

Lew Grade

Lew Grade headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In My Mind

David Tomblin

David Tomblin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In My Mind

Jack Shampan

Jack Shampan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In My Mind

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 17:41 25th November 2017