Movie Synopsis:

In My Mind is a feature documentary made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of 'The Prisoner' written and directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Chris Rodley. The film recounts one of Chris' early filmmaking experiences: an attempt to interview Patrick McGoohan - something McGoohan had resisted previously - about his enigmatic series for a Channel 4 commissioned documentary. A documentary that didn't quite go to plan. In a series of frank interviews conducted by Chris, most of which ultimately remained unused in the 1983 documentary 'Six Into One-The Prisoner File', McGoohan slowly reveals his innermost thoughts about his concept. Featuring new interviews with his daughter Catherine McGoohan, who offers insightful and informed views on her father's inner emotional and psychological state of mind and featuring never-before-seen archive footage, this is the definitive story of 'The Prisoner' as told by its creator.