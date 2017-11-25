* × Change Settings

An Opera of the World

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
Directed by:

Manthia Diawara

Genres:

Documentary, Opera

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The centrepiece of Manthia Diawara's An Opera of the World is a staging of Wasis Diop's Bintu Were, A Sahel Opera in Bamako, Mali in 2008 - a pioneering work telling the story of migration from West Africa to Europe by combining traditional Malian music with the structure of the Western operatic art form.

Weaving together this performance with classical works and footage from the current migrant crisis, the film invites meditations on the role of music in experiences and representations of contemporary migration from Fatou Diome, Alexander Kluge, Nicole Lapierre, Richard Sennett and Diawara himself.

For this event, sociologist Suzi Hall and artist Hannah Catherine Jones have been invited to use the film as a starting point to offer their own provocations. The discussion asks what happens when artistic forms meet and merge, and addresses the politics of cultural expression as it migrates and encounters other forms.

Reviews

