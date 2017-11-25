* × Change Settings

The Stolen

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 26th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
new The Stolen poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Niall Johnson

Written by:

Emily Corcoran and Niall Johnson

Produced by:

Emily Corcoran and Michael Geidel

Starring:

Alice Eve, Graham McTavish, Jack Davenport, Richard O'Brien, Cohen Holloway and Glen Levy

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Western

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Charlotte Lockton, a wealthy, upper class, English immigrant, chooses to forgo all of her home luxuries to find her kidnapped baby son. She navigates her way through the unruly and wild world of the gold rush in 1860's New Zealand, finding unlikely friendship amongst the hustlers, whores, Maori Warriors and Chinese Miners. But in the end, she must face the man who took the boy - and become the woman she never thought she'd be.

Reviews

The Stolen Cast

Alice Eve

Alice Eve headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1982

Real Name:

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graham McTavish

Graham McTavish headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jack Davenport

Jack Davenport headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1973

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Richard O'Brien

Richard O'Brien headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cohen Holloway

Cohen Holloway headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Glen Levy

Glen Levy headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

