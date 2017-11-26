* × Change Settings

Communion Komunia

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 28th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
?
new Communion poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 28th November 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 12th December 2017.

Directed by:

Anna Zamecka

Written by:

Anna Zamecka

Produced by:

Hanka Kastelicová, Zuzanna Król, Izabela Lopuch, Anna Wydra and Anna Zamecka

Starring:

Ola Kaczanowski

Genres:

Documentary, Drama

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When adults are ineffectual, children have to grow up quickly. Ola is 14 and she takes care of her dysfunctional father, autistic brother and a mother who lives separately; but most of all she tries to reunite the family. She lives in the hope of bringing her mother back home. Her 13 year old brother Nikodem's Holy Communion is a pretext for the family to meet up. Ola is entirely responsible for preparing the perfect family celebration. "Communion" reveals the beauty of the rejected, the strength of the weak and the need for change when change seems impossible. This crash course in growing up teaches us that no failure is final. Especially when love is in question.

Communion Cast

Ola Kaczanowski

Ola Kaczanowski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Communion

Recommendations

Last update was at 11:33 26th November 2017