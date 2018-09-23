* × Change Settings

Wheely

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th October 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2019
?
Wheely poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:development

Directed by:

Yusry Abd Halim

Written by:

Peter Hynes, Keith Brumpton and Yusry Abd Halim

Starring:

Gavin Yap and Ogie Banks

Genres:

Animation, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Wheely, a cabbie from the lower ranks of society, faces an uphill battle to save his dream girl from a monstrous 18-wheeler truck who is the mastermind of a luxury car-napping syndicate.

Reviews

Wheely Cast

Gavin Yap

Gavin Yap headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheely

Ogie Banks

Ogie Banks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wheely

