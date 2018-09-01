* × Change Settings

Samson

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
Samson poster
Directed by:

Bruce Macdonald and Gabriel Sabloff

Written by:

Jason Baumgardner, Galen Gilbert, Timothy Ratajczak and Zach Smith

Produced by:

Ian Campbell, Vlokkie Gordon, Brent Ryan Green, Elizabeth Hatcher-Travis, Craig Jones, Daryl C. Lefever, Bruce Macdonald, Michael Scott, David A.R. White, Alysoun Wolfe, Brittany Yost and Vance Null

Starring:

Jackson Rathbone, Billy Zane, Taylor James, Rutger Hauer, Caitlin Leahy and Lindsay Wagner

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Hebrew with an unusual gift of strength must respond properly to the call of God on his life in order to lead his people out of enslavement. After his youthful ambition leads to a tragic marriage, his acts of revenge thrust him into direct conflict with the Philistine army. As his brother mounts a tribal rebellion, only Samson's relationship with a Philistine temptress and his final surrender - both to the Philistines and to God - turns imprisonment and blindness into final victory.

Reviews

Samson Cast

Jackson Rathbone

Jackson Rathbone headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Billy Zane

Billy Zane headshot

Date of Birth:

24 February 1966

Real Name:

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Taylor James

Taylor James headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1944

Real Name:

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Caitlin Leahy

Caitlin Leahy headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Lindsay Wagner

Lindsay Wagner headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

