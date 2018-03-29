* × Change Settings

Paul, Apostle of Christ

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th March 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2018
?
Paul, Apostle of Christ poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.paulmovie.com

Directed by:

Andrew Hyatt

Written by:

Andrew Hyatt and Terence Berden

Produced by:

Terence Berden and David Zelon

Starring:

James Faulkner, Jim Caviezel, Joanne Whalley, Olivier Martinez, John Lynch and Antonia Campbell-Hughes

Genre:

History

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

In Paul, Apostle of Christ, Paul suffers alone in a Roman prison, awaiting his execution under Emperor Nero. Mauritius, the ambitious prison prefect, can hardly see what threat this broken man poses. Once he was Saul of Tarsus, the high-ranking and brutal killer of Christians. Now his faith rattles Rome. At great risk, Luke the Physician visits the aged Paul to comfort and tend to him-and to question, to transcribe and to smuggle out Paul's letters to the growing community of believers. Amid Nero's inhuman persecution, these men and women will spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ and change the world.

Paul, Apostle of Christ Cast

James Faulkner

James Faulkner headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1948

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Jim Caviezel

Jim Caviezel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Joanne Whalley

Joanne Whalley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Olivier Martinez

Olivier Martinez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul, Apostle of Christ

John Lynch

John Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

26 December 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Antonia Campbell-Hughes

Antonia Campbell-Hughes headshot

Date of Birth:

1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Paul, Apostle of Christ

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:01 29th March 2018