3 Million Euros Trys Milijonai Euru

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 30th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2018
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Tadas Vidmantas

Written by:

Tadas Vidmantas

Produced by:

Daiva Jovaisiene and Asta Liukaityte

Starring:

Aliona Alymova, Jonas Antanelis, Regina Arbaciauskaite, Jokubas Bareikis, Gintautas Bejeris and Jonas Braskys

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Lithuanian

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Can money blow one's mind when there's hardly any mind to blow? One day the cohabitants Julius and Živilė are paid a visit by bailiffs, when the next they are witnesses of swift success at their doorstep. A winning of three million euros will not only test the efficiency of the STI, but also the true strength of Lithuanian love. Will the main characters manage to repay the debts or will they go deeper in debt? When big money's involved, friends turn to enemies, and enemies - to

friends. Julius will have to see through them, at the same time not forgetting the woman who stood by him in poverty a short while ago. What would you do if you won more euros than there are Lithuanians left in the country? What dreams would you bring to life first?

