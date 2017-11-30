3 Million Euros

Movie Synopsis:

Can money blow one's mind when there's hardly any mind to blow? One day the cohabitants Julius and Živilė are paid a visit by bailiffs, when the next they are witnesses of swift success at their doorstep. A winning of three million euros will not only test the efficiency of the STI, but also the true strength of Lithuanian love. Will the main characters manage to repay the debts or will they go deeper in debt? When big money's involved, friends turn to enemies, and enemies - to



friends. Julius will have to see through them, at the same time not forgetting the woman who stood by him in poverty a short while ago. What would you do if you won more euros than there are Lithuanians left in the country? What dreams would you bring to life first?