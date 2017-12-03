* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Myths Mify o Moskve

3.9 / 15 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 3rd December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new The Myths poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 8 cinemas view the list.

Directed by:

Aleksandr Molochnikov

Written by:

Olga Khenkina, Aleksandr Molochnikov and Lena Vanina

Produced by:

Fedor Bondarchuk, Ilya Dzhincharadze, Yuriy Kozyrev, Murad Osmann, Renata Piotrovski, Dmitriy Rudovskiy and Ilya Stewart

Starring:

Paulina Andreeva, Sergey Bezrukov, Milos Bikovic, Fedor Bondarchuk, Viktoriya Isakova and Yiannis Papadopoulos

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail alert when The Myths is showing in a UK cinema near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Myths.

The Myths Cast

Paulina Andreeva

Paulina Andreeva headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Myths

Sergey Bezrukov

Sergey Bezrukov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Myths

Milos Bikovic

Milos Bikovic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Myths

Fedor Bondarchuk

Fedor Bondarchuk headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Myths

Viktoriya Isakova

Viktoriya Isakova headshot

Date of Birth:

12 October 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Myths

Yiannis Papadopoulos

Yiannis Papadopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Myths

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:10 3rd December 2017