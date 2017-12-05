* × Change Settings

Richie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
Directed by:

Gautham Ramachandran

Produced by:

Vinod Shornur

Starring:

Nivin Pauly, Natarajan Subramaniam, Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj

Genre:

Action

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The local folks of Manapad town are getting ready to celebrate their biggest festival, Christmas and it is their annual tradition to participate in the procession, which is led by the father of the village's oldest church and seek blessings from him. During the course of the celebration, one of the villagers accidentally discovers an old treasure, which opens a path of destruction and would affect lives of the villagers. As the events unfold following the discovery of the treasure, the stories of four individuals - Richie, a local thug, Selva, a boat mechanic who is struggling to recover from the loss of his friend, and Megha, a local journalist gets intertwined in this multiple narrative.

Reviews

Richie Cast

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Richie

Natarajan Subramaniam

Natarajan Subramaniam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Richie

Shraddha Srinath

Shraddha Srinath headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Richie

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Richie

Last update was at 22:09 5th December 2017