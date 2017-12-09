* × Change Settings

Personal Affairs

Bristol Palestine Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 9th December 2017
new Personal Affairs poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Maha Haj

Written by:

Maha Haj

Produced by:

Baher Agbariya, Ehab Assal and Munther Haj

Starring:

Maisa Abd Elhadi, Ziad Bakri, Jihan Dermelkonian, Hanan Hillo, Amer Hlehel and Doraid Liddawi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In Nazareth, an old couple lives wearily to the rhythm of the daily routine. On the other side of the border, in Ramallah, their son Tarek wishes to remain an eternal bachelor, their daughter is about to give birth while her husband lands a movie role and the grandmother loses her head... Between check-points and dreams, frivolity and politics, some want to leave, others want to stay but all have personal affairs to resolve.

Reviews

Personal Affairs Cast

Maisa Abd Elhadi

Maisa Abd Elhadi headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Personal Affairs

Ziad Bakri

Ziad Bakri headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Personal Affairs

Jihan Dermelkonian

Jihan Dermelkonian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Personal Affairs

Hanan Hillo

Hanan Hillo headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Personal Affairs

Amer Hlehel

Amer Hlehel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Personal Affairs

Doraid Liddawi

Doraid Liddawi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Personal Affairs

