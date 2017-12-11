* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Nest of the Turtledove Gnizdo gorlytsi

7.6 / 116 votes

Ukrainian Film Festival Release Date

Monday 11th December 2017
new The Nest of the Turtledove poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Taras Tkachenko

Written by:

Olga Kozarevska, Olha Lytovchenko, Vasyl Melnyk, Jared Morgan and Taras Tkachenko

Produced by:

Fabio Canepa, Alessandro D'Alessandro, Volodymyr Filippov, Stefano Lentini and Andriy Suyarko

Starring:

Rimma Zyubina, Vitaliy Linetskiy, Mauro Cipriani, Lina Bernardi, Nikolay Boklan and Nataliya Vasko

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It is a story that resonates for a generation of Ukrainian women - working in a foreign land to build a better future for their family back home. However, where there may be financial rewards, the personal costs may be high. Ukrainian woman, Darynka is returning home after several years working in Italy. She left for Italy to find work to support her family in Bukovina in the central Eastern Carpathians of Ukraine. That work involves taking care of a wealthy Italian lawyer and his elderly mother. It is a lonely existence, she is totally dependent on her employers, the elderly woman treats her with disdain and the work is round the clock. The money offers her family an opportunity to escape the otherwise grinding poverty that would have marked their lives. It funds a new house, destined to be accommodation for visitors to this part of the Carpathian Mountains, her husband is building it, however he is doing it casually and slowly. However, while she was earning money abroad her family.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Nest of the Turtledove.

The Nest of the Turtledove Cast

Rimma Zyubina

Rimma Zyubina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nest of the Turtledove

Vitaliy Linetskiy

Vitaliy Linetskiy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nest of the Turtledove

Mauro Cipriani

Mauro Cipriani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nest of the Turtledove

Lina Bernardi

Lina Bernardi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nest of the Turtledove

Nikolay Boklan

Nikolay Boklan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nest of the Turtledove

Nataliya Vasko

Nataliya Vasko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Nest of the Turtledove

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:09 11th December 2017