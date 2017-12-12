* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
new 1804: The Hidden History of Haiti poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 15th December 2017 view the list.

Official Site:

www.1804movie.com

Directed by:

Tariq Nasheed

Produced by:

Charles Ford

Starring:

Akala, Bayyinah Bello, Èzili Dantò, Princess Fortier, Gerald Horne and Wyclef Jean

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti is the highly anticipated feature-length documentary film about the untold history of the Haitian Revolution. Produced by the creator of the best-selling Hidden Colors film series Tariq Nasheed, 1804 goes in-depth about the four principal players who were instrumental in Haiti s independence: Makandal, Dutty Bookman, Toussaint Louvature, and Jean-Jacques Dessalines. This documentary give a competing look into the strategies, the motivation and the mindset that led to Haiti being the only slave population who successfully overthrew their oppressors.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when 1804: The Hidden History of Haiti is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on 1804: The Hidden History of Haiti.

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti Cast

Akala

Akala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

Bayyinah Bello

Bayyinah Bello headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

Èzili Dantò

Èzili Dantò headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

Princess Fortier

Princess Fortier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

Gerald Horne

Gerald Horne headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

1804: The Hidden History of Haiti

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:18 12th December 2017