See You Up There Au revoir là-haut

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 15th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
?
Directed by:

Albert Dupontel

Written by:

Albert Dupontel and Pierre Lemaitre

Produced by:

Catherine Bozorgan

Starring:

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Albert Dupontel, Laurent Lafitte, Niels Arestrup, Émilie Dequenne and Mélanie Thierry

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

November 1918. A few days before the Armistice, Édouard Péricourt saves Albert Maillard's life. These two men have nothing in common but the war. Lieutenant Pradelle, by ordering a senseless assault, destroys their lives while binding them as companions in misfortune. On the ruins of the carnage of WWI, condemned to live, the two attempt to survive. Thus, as Pradelle is about to make a fortune with the war victims' corpses, Albert and Édouard mount a monumental scam with the bereaved families' commemoration and with a nation's hero worship.

