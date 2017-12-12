November 1918. A few days before the Armistice, Édouard Péricourt saves Albert Maillard's life. These two men have nothing in common but the war. Lieutenant Pradelle, by ordering a senseless assault, destroys their lives while binding them as companions in misfortune. On the ruins of the carnage of WWI, condemned to live, the two attempt to survive. Thus, as Pradelle is about to make a fortune with the war victims' corpses, Albert and Édouard mount a monumental scam with the bereaved families' commemoration and with a nation's hero worship.
6 March 1986
Unknown
Unknown
120 Beats Per MinuteSee You Up There
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9¾" (1.77 m)
See You Up There
22 August 1973
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
See You Up There
Unknown
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
See You Up There
Unknown
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Les hommes du feuSee You Up There
17 July 1981
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
See You Up There