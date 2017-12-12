* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Chervonyi Chervonyy

8.0 / 121 votes

Ukrainian Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th December 2017
new Chervonyi poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Zaza Buadze

Written by:

Andriy Kokotuha

Produced by:

Volodymyr Filippov, Alla Ovsyannikova and Andriy Suyarko

Starring:

Mykola Bereza, Igor Koltovskyy, Oleg Shulga and Lubov Tyshchenko

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History, Western

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1947. Commander of UPA Danylo Chervonyi gets into the terrible slaughter of Stalin's prison-camp Gulag, where he must go through hell and inhumane prison conditions, prosecution of criminal leaders, meanness, betrayal and despair. Danylo finds the strength to resist repression of the prison-camp commander and makes a desperate attempt to break free, raising the first rebel in the camp.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Chervonyi.

Chervonyi Cast

Mykola Bereza

Mykola Bereza headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chervonyi

Igor Koltovskyy

Igor Koltovskyy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chervonyi

Oleg Shulga

Oleg Shulga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chervonyi

Lubov Tyshchenko

Lubov Tyshchenko headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Chervonyi

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:18 12th December 2017