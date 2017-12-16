* × Change Settings

Soleil battant

6.6 / 36 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 16th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Clara Laperrousaz and Laura Laperrousaz

Written by:

Clara Laperrousaz and Laura Laperrousaz

Produced by:

Paulo Branco

Starring:

Ana Girardot, Clément Roussier, Océane Le Caoussin, Margaux Le Caoussin, Agathe Bonitzer and Teresa Madruga

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)
Soleil battant Cast

