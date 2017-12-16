* × Change Settings

Frost

ArteKino Festival Release Date

Sunday 17th December 2017
new Frost poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At ArteKino Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Sarunas Bartas

Written by:

Sarunas Bartas and Anna Cohen-Yanay

Produced by:

Maria Blicharska, Rémi Burah, Jurga Dikciuviane, Volodymyr Filippov, Janja Kralj, Michel Merkt, Marc Simoncini and Olena Yershova

Starring:

Andrzej Chyra, Mantas Janciauskas, Lyja Maknaviciute, Vanessa Paradis, Boris Abramov and Weronika Rosati

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Lithuanian

Runtime:

2 hours 12 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rokas and Inga, a couple of young Lithuanians, volunteer to drive a cargo van of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. When plans change and they find themselves left to their own devices, they cross the vast snowy lands of the Donbass region in search of shelter, drifting into the lives of those affected by the war. They approach the frontline despite the danger, all the while growing closer to each other as they begin to understand life during wartime.

Reviews

Frost Cast

Andrzej Chyra

Andrzej Chyra headshot

Date of Birth:

27 August 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beyond WordsFrost

Mantas Janciauskas

Mantas Janciauskas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frost

Lyja Maknaviciute

Lyja Maknaviciute headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frost

Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frost

Boris Abramov

Boris Abramov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frost

Weronika Rosati

Weronika Rosati headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Frost

