Attraction Prityazhenie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
Attraction poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 4 cinemas on Sunday 21st January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 23rd January 2018.

Directed by:

Fedor Bondarchuk

Written by:

Oleg Malovichko and Andrey Zolotarev

Produced by:

Fedor Bondarchuk, Dmitriy Rudovskiy and Mikhail Vrubel

Starring:

Irina Starshenbaum, Alexander Petrov, Rinal Mukhametov, Oleg Menshikov, Sergey Garmash and Vilen Babichev

Genres:

Romance, Sci-Fi

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An alien spaceship, following an accident in space, enters the earth atmosphere and being damaged by Russian fighter jets, crash lands in a populated area of Moscow taking a few hundred human lives in the crash. A school girl saves the life of one of the aliens and together must deal with humans who intend them harm.

Reviews

Attraction Cast

Irina Starshenbaum

Irina Starshenbaum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Attraction

Alexander Petrov

Alexander Petrov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Attraction

Rinal Mukhametov

Rinal Mukhametov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Attraction

Oleg Menshikov

Oleg Menshikov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Attraction

Sergey Garmash

Sergey Garmash headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Attraction

Vilen Babichev

Vilen Babichev headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Attraction

Last update was at 08:32 30th December 2017