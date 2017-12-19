* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Sakka Podu Podu Raja

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2018
?
new Sakka Podu Podu Raja poster
Contains moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 4 cinemas on Friday 22nd December 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 28th December 2017.

Directed by:

G.L. Sethuraman

Produced by:

Vtv Ganesh

Starring:

Santhanam, Vivek, Vaibhavi Shandilya and Vtv Ganesh

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Sakka Podu Podu Raja is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Sakka Podu Podu Raja.

Sakka Podu Podu Raja Cast

Santhanam

Santhanam headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sakka Podu Podu Raja

Vivek

Vivek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sakka Podu Podu Raja

Vaibhavi Shandilya

Vaibhavi Shandilya headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sakka Podu Podu Raja

Vtv Ganesh

Vtv Ganesh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sakka Podu Podu Raja

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:58 19th December 2017