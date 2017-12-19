Movie Synopsis:

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai brings us up to date with the newly-married Dozie and Dunni, who are now expecting a baby. Is reformed bachelor Dozie ready for fatherhood?



His parents, Felix and Obianuju, are still working on their relationship - but has Felix given up 'Small Chops', his mistress, for good? Everyone's favourite character, Dunni's mother 'Tin-Tin', is up to her usual hilarious antics, while being indulged by her beloved husband, 'Bam-Bam'.



Will Dozie's crazy best friend Sola succeed in getting close to the feisty Yemisi and does Dozie's brother, Nonso, go all the way with Deardre, after that surprise kiss at the end of the last movie? Of course, there is another wedding. Who will it be this time and why are they all in Dubai?