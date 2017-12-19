* × Change Settings

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2018
?
new The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai poster
Contains infrequent mild bad language and sex references. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 26th December 2017 view the list.

Official Site:

theweddingpartymovies.com

Directed by:

Niyi Akinmolayan

Starring:

Bankole Wellington, Adesua Etomi and Enyinna Nwigwe

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai brings us up to date with the newly-married Dozie and Dunni, who are now expecting a baby. Is reformed bachelor Dozie ready for fatherhood?

His parents, Felix and Obianuju, are still working on their relationship - but has Felix given up 'Small Chops', his mistress, for good? Everyone's favourite character, Dunni's mother 'Tin-Tin', is up to her usual hilarious antics, while being indulged by her beloved husband, 'Bam-Bam'.

Will Dozie's crazy best friend Sola succeed in getting close to the feisty Yemisi and does Dozie's brother, Nonso, go all the way with Deardre, after that surprise kiss at the end of the last movie? Of course, there is another wedding. Who will it be this time and why are they all in Dubai?

Reviews

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai Cast

Bankole Wellington

Bankole Wellington headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

Enyinna Nwigwe

Enyinna Nwigwe headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai

Last update was at 08:58 19th December 2017