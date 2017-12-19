* × Change Settings

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 4th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Contains images of natural disasters. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Greg MacGillivray

Produced by:

Grady Candler and Shaun Macgillivray

Starring:

Jeff Bridges, Jeff Rojo, Christopher Studenka and Xander Simmons

Genres:

Documentary, Short

Language:

English

Runtime:

42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, Dream Big: Engineering Our World is a first film of its kind for IMAX and giant screen theaters that will transform how we think about engineering. From the Great Wall of China and the world's tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small, and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. With its inspiring stories of human grit and aspiration, and extraordinary visuals for the world's largest screens, Dream Big reveals the compassion and creativity that drive engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all. Dream Big is a MacGillivray Freeman film produced in partnership with American Society of Civil Engineers and presented by Bechtel Corporation.

Reviews

Dream Big: Engineering Our World Cast

