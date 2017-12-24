Movie Synopsis:

After 60 years of marriage, Rosemary and Philip Twain are happily sharing their golden years taking care of one another. When Rosemary is taken to hospital for a routine procedure their perfect retirement starts to unravel. Philip is admitted to a care home and even when his wife is returned to the marital home he is not allowed to join her. Frustrated by the system they take their lives in to their own hands and fight back. Even if they have to take a test to prove they are capable of independent living they will do it. They will do anything to be together.