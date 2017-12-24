* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Together

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 8th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new Together poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 8th January 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Paul Duddridge

Written by:

Paul Duddridge

Produced by:

Paul Duddridge, Brenna Graziano, Rebecca Hewett, Danielle James, Steve King and Tora Young

Starring:

Sylvia Syms, Peter Bowles, Nina Wadia, Cathy Tyson, Amanda Barrie and Deborah Rock

Genre:

Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

After 60 years of marriage, Rosemary and Philip Twain are happily sharing their golden years taking care of one another. When Rosemary is taken to hospital for a routine procedure their perfect retirement starts to unravel. Philip is admitted to a care home and even when his wife is returned to the marital home he is not allowed to join her. Frustrated by the system they take their lives in to their own hands and fight back. Even if they have to take a test to prove they are capable of independent living they will do it. They will do anything to be together.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Together is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Together.

Together Cast

Sylvia Syms

Sylvia Syms headshot

Date of Birth:

6 January 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Together

Peter Bowles

Peter Bowles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Together

Nina Wadia

Nina Wadia headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Together

Cathy Tyson

Cathy Tyson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Together

Amanda Barrie

Amanda Barrie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Together

Deborah Rock

Deborah Rock headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Together

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 00:09 24th December 2017