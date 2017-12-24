* × Change Settings

Calais Children: a Case to Answer

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
?
new Calais Children: a Case to Answer poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Friday 12th January 2018

Directed by:

Sue Clayton

Produced by:

Sue Clayton

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 2 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When the Calais Jungle was taken down in 2016, 2000 lone refugee children were left abandoned. What happened to them next? Sue Clayton takes on the fight to get then to safety.

