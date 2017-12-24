* × Change Settings

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-July 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 12th January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 14th January 2018.

Directed by:

Michal Rogalski

Written by:

Przemyslaw Jurek and Michal Rogalski

Produced by:

Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Cebula-Hickinbotham

Starring:

Pawel Domagala, Krzysztof Czeczot, Agnieszka Wiedlocha, Dorota Kolak, Sebastian Stankiewicz, Janusz Chabior and Piotr Cyrwus

Genres:

Comedy, Music

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Five devoted friends had a great dream from childhood - they wanted to shake the Polish metal scene and gather crowds at concerts, all under the name of the band with an ominously sounding name: Exterminator.

Time, however, showed that youthful ambitions are one thing and life is the other. Currently, the band's leader, Marcys, works in his father's shop and is in crisis with Magda. The guitar virtuoso Lizzy is a private employee of the bank. The third man, bassist Jaromir, conquers the card every day in a polyurethane foam factory and tries hard to meet the responsibilities of the father of the family. Drummer Makar landed in a psychiatric facility. In turn, the fifth - Cypek - left to earn abroad.

One day, old memories return when the mayor turns out to be a huge Exterminator fan from the old days...

Reviews

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator Cast

Pawel Domagala

Pawel Domagala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Krzysztof Czeczot

Krzysztof Czeczot headshot

Date of Birth:

25 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Agnieszka Wiedlocha

Agnieszka Wiedlocha headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Dorota Kolak

Dorota Kolak headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Sebastian Stankiewicz

Sebastian Stankiewicz headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Janusz Chabior

Janusz Chabior headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Piotr Cyrwus

Piotr Cyrwus headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Recommendations

