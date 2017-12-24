Gotowi na wszystko. Exterminator

Movie Synopsis:

Five devoted friends had a great dream from childhood - they wanted to shake the Polish metal scene and gather crowds at concerts, all under the name of the band with an ominously sounding name: Exterminator.



Time, however, showed that youthful ambitions are one thing and life is the other. Currently, the band's leader, Marcys, works in his father's shop and is in crisis with Magda. The guitar virtuoso Lizzy is a private employee of the bank. The third man, bassist Jaromir, conquers the card every day in a polyurethane foam factory and tries hard to meet the responsibilities of the father of the family. Drummer Makar landed in a psychiatric facility. In turn, the fifth - Cypek - left to earn abroad.



One day, old memories return when the mayor turns out to be a huge Exterminator fan from the old days...