* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

In Another Life

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th February 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2018
?
In Another Life poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when In Another Life is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jason Wingard

Written by:

Jason Wingard

Produced by:

Chris Bouckley, Rebecca-Clare Evans and Hannah Stevenson

Starring:

Elie Haddad, Toyah Frantzen, Yousef Hayyan Jubeh, Mudar Abbara, Ahmad Malas and Shahid Ahmed

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After being forced to flee war-torn Syria, Adnan and his wife Bana are separated on route through France. Adnan faces the crippling challenge of living in 'The Jungle'. His only option is to risk his life in a series of desperate attempts to cross the channel, hoping he will be reunited with his wife. Back in Syria, Adnan was a teacher, an ordinary man, a law abiding pacifist. Together with Yousef and Mima, friends he makes on the camp, they are prepared to risk everything in search of another life. Adnan's friendships with fellow refugees, Yousef and Mima, strengthen through their shared experiences on the camp. Their risks begin to mount, threats from police, fellow refugees and ruthlessly exploitative traffickers are starting to close in. Set against the backdrop of the refugee camp known as 'The Jungle' in Calais the film combines documentary footage and real-life interviews with a dramatic narrative to give a voice to refugees that is seldom heard.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when In Another Life is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on In Another Life.

In Another Life Cast

Elie Haddad

Elie Haddad headshot

Date of Birth:

5 March 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Another Life

Toyah Frantzen

Toyah Frantzen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Another Life

Yousef Hayyan Jubeh

Yousef Hayyan Jubeh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Another Life

Mudar Abbara

Mudar Abbara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Another Life

Ahmad Malas

Ahmad Malas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Another Life

Shahid Ahmed

Shahid Ahmed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In Another Life

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018