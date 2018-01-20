* × Change Settings

Where I Belong Shabondama

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Friday 9th February 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Shinji Azuma

Written by:

Asa Nonami and Shinji Azuma

Produced by:

Masaki Hamamoto and Hidekazu Uehara

Starring:

Kazuyuki Aijima, Mina Fujii, Kento Hayashi, Etsuko Ichihara and Katsuhiko Watabiki

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 48 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Izumi is an urchin who was set adrift by his parents. He is a thug, a thief and a predator. on the run from the cops he takes to the mountains of Miyazaki in southern Japan where he happens to come to the aid of an older local woman. Staying at the woman's house he is taken in not only by her, but also by the villagers. It can but only affect him.

Where I Belong Cast

Kazuyuki Aijima

Kazuyuki Aijima headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where I Belong

Mina Fujii

Mina Fujii headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where I Belong

Kento Hayashi

Kento Hayashi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where I Belong

Etsuko Ichihara

Etsuko Ichihara headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where I Belong

Katsuhiko Watabiki

Katsuhiko Watabiki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Where I Belong

Last update was at 22:02 20th January 2018