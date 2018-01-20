* × Change Settings

Initiation Love Inishiêshon rabu

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Saturday 10th February 2018
Initiation Love poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Directed by:

Yukihiko Tsutsumi

Written by:

Kurumi Inui

Starring:

Tsurutarô Kataoka, Fumino Kimura, Noritake Kinashi, Atsuko Maeda, Tomoya Maeno and Shôta Matsuda

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Set in Shizuoka and Tokyo, Japan in the late 1980's. Suzuki is a university student in Shizuoka attempting to find a job. Mayu is a dental hygienist. They meet through a blind date and begin to date, but Suzuki finds a job in Tokyo and goes there. They begin a long distance relationship, but their relationship breaks down.

Initiation Love Cast

Tsurutarô Kataoka

Tsurutarô Kataoka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Initiation Love

Fumino Kimura

Fumino Kimura headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Initiation Love

Noritake Kinashi

Noritake Kinashi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Initiation Love

Atsuko Maeda

Atsuko Maeda headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Initiation Love

Tomoya Maeno

Tomoya Maeno headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Initiation Love

Shôta Matsuda

Shôta Matsuda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Initiation Love

