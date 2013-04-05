* × Change Settings

Mumon: The Land of Stealth Shinobi no kuni

Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme Release Date

Saturday 10th February 2018
Mumon: The Land of Stealth poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Yoshihiro Nakamura

Written by:

Ryô Wada

Starring:

Satoshi Ohno, Yuri Chinen, Yûsuke Iseya, Satomi Ishihara, Jun Kunimura and Makita Sports

Genres:

Action, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What is the only thing that can stand in the way of a ruthless warlord after total domination of a country? Ninjas. When ninja Mumon kills another fierce ninja in order to claim a reward the repercussions are severe and involve the advancing army and the band of stealth fighters. Politics, warfare and sinister plots intertwine.

Reviews

